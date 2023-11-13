The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Update

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,600 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the October 15th total of 533,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alkaline Water by 1,186.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,699,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,006 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkaline Water Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of WTER traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.31. 93,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,423. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

About Alkaline Water

Alkaline Water ( NASDAQ:WTER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand. The company sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites.

