The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Lifted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $45.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

