The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 586,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $293.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.20. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

