The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,929 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547,151. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $245.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,592 shares of company stock worth $11,455,015 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

