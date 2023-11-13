The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.5 %

GS stock opened at $325.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

