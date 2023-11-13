The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.58. 196,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.09. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.