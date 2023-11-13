The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

HD traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.10. 914,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,718. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $289.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

