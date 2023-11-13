The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $120.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.75. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

