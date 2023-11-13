The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 811,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,898 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $107,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.32. 478,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,246. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.95. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $161.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

