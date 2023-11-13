The Sandbox 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $163.42 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $943.00 million and $163.42 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,071,031,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

