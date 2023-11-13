The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Update

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wharf Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WARFY opened at $5.04 on Monday. Wharf has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Wharf Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Wharf’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Wharf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Wharf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Wharf Company Profile

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

