Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 64,950 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $104,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $6.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $442.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,308. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $486.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $170.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

