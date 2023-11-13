Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $161,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $441.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

