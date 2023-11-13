THG Plc (LON:THG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.80 ($1.33).
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of THG from GBX 69 ($0.85) to GBX 66 ($0.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 89 ($1.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
