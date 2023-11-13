Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm lowered shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TYGO. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Tigo Energy from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TYGO opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42. Tigo Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $166,650.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,912.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000.

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

