Total Access Communication Public (TACYY) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY – Get Free Report) is one of 149 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Total Access Communication Public to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Total Access Communication Public and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total Access Communication Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Total Access Communication Public Competitors 744 2540 4350 131 2.50

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 70.34%. Given Total Access Communication Public’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Total Access Communication Public has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Total Access Communication Public N/A N/A 0.34 Total Access Communication Public Competitors $10.02 billion $1.09 billion -224.75

This table compares Total Access Communication Public and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Total Access Communication Public’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Total Access Communication Public. Total Access Communication Public is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Total Access Communication Public pays an annual dividend of $12.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 158.3%. Total Access Communication Public pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 15.7% and pay out 45.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Total Access Communication Public and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total Access Communication Public N/A N/A N/A Total Access Communication Public Competitors -9.98% -26.61% 0.50%

Summary

Total Access Communication Public rivals beat Total Access Communication Public on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Total Access Communication Public Company Profile

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited or DTAC is one of the leading telecommunication service providers in Thailand. Founded in August 1989, it operates 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands under a concession granted by the Communications Authority of Thailand (CAT). As of 6 September 2007, the Company's registered capital was THB 4,744,161,260 of which THB 4,735,622,000 was paid-up capital and divided into 2,367,811,000 ordinary shares with a par value of THB 2. To promote the development of telecommunication services in Thailand, the private sector was allowed to participate in the telecommunication market under concessions on a Build-Transfer-Operate (BTO) basis with two state enterprises, which has been corporatized as TOT Corporation Public Company Limited (TOT) and known as TOT Public Company Limited and CAT Telecom Public Company Limited (CAT). Under the BTO arrangement, the private operators, as concession holders, are required to build network infrastructure and transfer the assets to the state agencies granting the concessions.

