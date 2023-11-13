Traders Purchase Large Volume of Aclaris Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,931 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 304% compared to the average volume of 1,714 put options.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at $993,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 305.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 636,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 211,001 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $778,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

ACRS traded down $4.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. 31,177,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,700. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACRS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

