TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $176,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 300.9% during the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 127,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,269,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $33,770,866. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE TDG opened at $992.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $598.00 and a 1 year high of $996.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $859.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $849.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

