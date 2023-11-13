Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TFPM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance
Triple Flag Precious Metals Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 72,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.
About Triple Flag Precious Metals
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.
Further Reading
