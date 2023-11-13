Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,987,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.32. 1,694,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,684,645. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

