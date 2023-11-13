U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has raised its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.4 %

USPH traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.04. 6,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,050. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,494,000 after acquiring an additional 188,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,210,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after buying an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,791,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on USPH. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Physical Therapy

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.