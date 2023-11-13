U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on December 8th

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $81.56. 4,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,035. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 82.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 58.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Physical Therapy

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.