Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $62.00 at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.09. 6,821,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,410,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

