UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Position Cut by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,367 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of UBS opened at $24.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

