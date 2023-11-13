Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock opened at $389.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.16.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

