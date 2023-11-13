Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

UGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.39. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 7.0% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,605,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter worth about $45,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 13.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

See Also

