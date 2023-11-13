Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Price Performance

Shares of Unicharm stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

