Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,242,636,000 after buying an additional 223,827 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $211.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.