United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Bankshares were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $29.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

