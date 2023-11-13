Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in October

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the October 15th total of 235,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Universal Entertainment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $19.47 on Monday. Universal Entertainment has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Entertainment
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Microsoft hits record highs as market impact strengthens
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- VanEck Semiconductor ETF nears all-time highs
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 S&P stocks with growth to weather a downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.