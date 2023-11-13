Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in October

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the October 15th total of 235,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $19.47 on Monday. Universal Entertainment has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

