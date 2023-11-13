Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UTI. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.67.
Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $64,743.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 60,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.
Universal Technical Institute Company Profile
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.
