USD Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.25 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $24.22 billion and approximately $4.25 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 24,216,675,557 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

