Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $106.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valaris from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Get Valaris alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Valaris

Valaris Stock Performance

Valaris stock opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Valaris has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Valaris by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,326,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Valaris by 42.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,003,000 after buying an additional 873,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valaris by 64.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after buying an additional 867,097 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth about $50,966,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,526,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,079,000 after acquiring an additional 651,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.