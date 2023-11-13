VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $82,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $156.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.71.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

