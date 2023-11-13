Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,469. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average of $158.98.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

