Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,211,000 after buying an additional 227,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

VEU stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

