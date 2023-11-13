Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $19,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after buying an additional 1,384,023 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after buying an additional 1,277,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,689,000 after purchasing an additional 952,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.94. 90,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

