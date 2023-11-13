Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 359,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,206. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

