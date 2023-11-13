Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 79,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,945. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $66.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

