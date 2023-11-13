Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Position Raised by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Providence First Trust Co owned 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,353,000 after purchasing an additional 209,529 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 2,416,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,580,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,159,000 after buying an additional 164,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,710,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,275,000 after buying an additional 108,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 175,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,350. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.