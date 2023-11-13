Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the October 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of VTWG stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $154.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,013. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $185.15. The firm has a market cap of $662.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.44.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.