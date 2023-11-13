Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the October 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTWG stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $154.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,013. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $185.15. The firm has a market cap of $662.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.44.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

