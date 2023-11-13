Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $194.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,047. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.18 and a twelve month high of $205.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 73,356 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

