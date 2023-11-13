Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $194.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,047. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.18 and a twelve month high of $205.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 73,356 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

