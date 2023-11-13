Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Cut by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.39. 797,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,648,407. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

