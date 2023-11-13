Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.07. 1,249,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,782. The company has a market cap of $306.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.58 and its 200-day moving average is $215.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

