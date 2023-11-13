Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s 7th Largest Position

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.7% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after buying an additional 617,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,073,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $216.48 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $305.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.58 and a 200 day moving average of $215.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

