Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lessened by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.1% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,265,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.67. 637,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.58 and a 200 day moving average of $215.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.