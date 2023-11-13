Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.0 days.

Varta Price Performance

OTCMKTS VARGF opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.16. Varta has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

