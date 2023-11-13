Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

VEEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.83.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.84. 402,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,836. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.83. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

