Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,663 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.23% of Verisk Analytics worth $74,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,750. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.1 %

VRSK traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.13. The company had a trading volume of 62,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,352. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.81 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.45 and a 200-day moving average of $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.