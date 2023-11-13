Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the October 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vidrala Stock Performance

Shares of VDRFF opened at C$84.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.50. Vidrala has a 52-week low of C$84.50 and a 52-week high of C$84.50.

About Vidrala

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. It provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

